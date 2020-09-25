The Roland-Garros tennis tournament will begin on Sunday, September 27 in Paris. It will only accommodate 1,000 people per day, apart from the organization. “To welcome 1,000 people in a 12 hectare stadium, […] in which we welcomed last year almost 50,000 people a day at certain times, it’s a little hard “, deplores Guy Forget, the tournament director. The event had already been postponed from June to September. The financial losses are likely to heavily impact the French Tennis Federation, 80% of the 325 million euros budget comes from the tournament.

A special health protocol has been put in place, says journalist Jean-Sébastien Fernandes in duplex from Roland-Garros. Players will be accommodated in “two specific hotels”. No contact with the public either. Two tests were performed on players upon arrival, which will then be tested every five days. In the event of a positive result, a placement in isolation as well as a new test will be carried out. If it is positive, it is exclusion from the tournament. Good news, however: the center court now has its roof, which should be very useful this year given the capricious weather.

