Forget the pictures of crowded aisles Roland Garros. This corresponds to last year, when the tournament could accommodate up to 35,000 spectators per day. In 2020, only 15,000 fans will be able to see tennis in Paris, or 1,000 people per day. Bernard Giudicelli, president of the French Tennis Federation, explains that the people who bought their tickets will be drawn. “Those who will not be drawn will have an advantage in purchasing tickets for the 2021 edition”, he adds.

3,000 to 4,000 people have accreditation because they work at Roland-Garros. To obtain it, it was necessary to pass a screening test for Covid-19 every week. To minimize the risks, players are not allowed to leave their hotel rooms in Paris, except to come and train. “It is true that it does not really look like Roland-Garros, between the health situation, the climate and the absence of the public, but we try to prepare as best as possible”, relativizes Rafael Nadal, 12 times winner of the tournament.

The JT

The other subjects of the news

Read also