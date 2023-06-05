Surprise eliminations of some favorites, the historical number of Latinos classified, statements and injuries, is what the first week of competition of one of the most important tennis openers in the world has left.

It is known that brick dust is one of the most complex fields for tennis players on the entire planet and it is precisely for this reason that Roland Garros becomes more competitive every year and it is in Paris where, many times, some of the the biggest surprises in racket sport.

Spectators watch an exhibition match between Serbian Novak Djokovic and Russian Karen Khachanov on the Suzanne-Lenglen court ahead of the Roland Garros Tennis Open in Paris on May 27, 2023. AFP – ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT

During the 2023 edition, the eliminations have given something to talk about, since many protagonists or called to fight for the title have been left out of the tournament, even being seeded. This has, of course, caused all eyes to be placed on new talents.

The surprise eliminations of the French Open

One of the data that has left the first week of competition in Paris, is the total absence of French tennis players in the final phase of the championship. In total, 17 male tennis players and 9 female tennis players had qualified for the main draw and just when the fourth round began, not a single one remained.

Les supporters français sont fidèles au rendez-vous court 14 pour encourager les tricolores. © Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt, AFP

Against the American, Taylor Fritz, Arthur Rinderknech was the last Frenchman to be eliminated with a result of 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 and 6-4. Before this, Océane Dodin had also lost to Ons Jabeur, with partials of 6-2 and 6-3. French tennis has not won Roland Garros for 40 years, an alarming fact considering what this country represents for this sport.

The loss in the first round of Daniil Medvedev against the Brazilian, Thiago Seyboth Wild, left more than one with their mouths open. The Russian arrived in Paris as one of the favourites, after having won the Master 1,000 in Rome, even in betting they gave him the key to Carlos Alcaraz’s semifinal.

The eliminations of the most optioned did not stop here. Jannik Sinner, Italian, was defeated by German Daneil Altmaier, in a match that will go down in history for having the fifth longest duration in the history of this Open. The partials were 6-7, 7-6, 1-6, 7-6 and 7-5.

This is the list of the tennis players who lost in the first round, being great favorites to advance, at least, to the second week of competitions: Félix Auger-Aliassime, Bernabé Zapata, Maria Sakkari, Magda Linette, Belinda Bencic, Martina Trevisan, Karolina Pliskova , Shuai Zhang.

The withdrawal of Elena Rybakina before facing the Spanish, Sara Sorribes, left more than one wanting to see a final with Iga Świątek, but during the official press conference of the tournament, she expressed that she was forced to take this decision, because he contracted a virus that did not allow him to be well or develop the best of his tennis.

“Yes, good, I already felt bad since yesterday and the day before yesterday, so I didn’t sleep two nights and I had a fever. Today I really tried in the warm up, but I feel like the correct decision is to retireBecause it’s really difficult to play in these conditions.” The Kazakh expressed after affirming that her priority at this moment is to recover.

Good time for Latin American tennis

For 15 years, no more than 5 Latin American tennis players have qualified for the third round. In the 2023 edition there were 7 in total: Francisco Cerúndolo, Tomás Etcheverry, Nicolás Jarry, Genaro Olivieri, Juan Pablo Varillas, Thiago Seyboth Wild and Diego Schwartzman. Currently, and taking into account that the fourth round is already being played, Cerúndolo (Argentina), Etcheverry (Argentina) and Jarry (Chile) are in the race, who will have difficult rivals in the fourth round.

The balance is already positive for everyone, since many managed to leave behind rivals better located than them in the ATP ranking. This was the case with Francisco, who in the third round eliminated the American Taylor Fritz or also if we talk about Seyboth, who cut off the chances of Medvedev, one of the most named to be in the semifinals.

The case of Juan Pablo Varillas is historic, because despite being eliminated by Novak Djokovic in the fourth round, the tennis player became the first Peruvian to qualify for the round of 16, after Jaime Yzaga, who achieved it in 1994. Nothing bad for the 27-year-old jock

In this way, the keys that remain to be defined are: Holger Rune vs. Cerúndolo, Jarry vs. Casper Ruud and Etcheverry vs. Yoshihito Nishioka.