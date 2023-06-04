The adventure of Lorenzo Sonego at Roland Garros 2023 stops in the round of 16. The number 48 Atp was beaten in four sets by the Russian Karen Khachanov, number 11 in the Parisian ranking and seeding, who won in four sets with the score of 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (9-7), 6-1. However, the tennis player from Turin was forced into a medical timeout in the fourth set due to a problem in his right thigh which limited him until the knockout. In the next round Khachanov will face the winner between the Austrian Sebastian Ofner (118 Atp) and the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (5 Atp).