Without Rafael Nadal, but with Carlos Alcaraz, Spain has another heavy favorite to win the French Open. The possible crosses of the favorites and the three great tennis players who want to succeed on clay. We analyze what will be the competition in Paris.

The best and best tennis players meet for two weeks in the French capital, to play one of the four grand prix of the WTA and ATP world circuit. In total, there will be 128 athletes of each gender who will seek to obtain, in addition to the trophy, the sum of 2.3 million euros delivered by the organization. The tournament that starts next Sunday, May 28 and ends on June 11, will distribute almost 50 million euros in prizes for the participating tennis players.

In a field that has its complexities, we will have disputes between favorites and early finals due to the crosses in the main draw. Who will be the next champion and the next champion? We don’t know, but here we have data on the participants.

Alcaraz and the first major tournament as the best in the world

He is 20 years old and is already in the top 1 of the tennis players on the planet. The Spanish Carlos Alcaraz steals all eyes in the preview of what will be his first open at the top of the ATP ranking. His speed, agility and reflexes when playing open the way for the new generation of world tennis.

After losing in Rome against Fábián Marozsán and prior to Roland Garros, the man born in Murcia, Spain, declared on ‘Media Day’ that he feels mentally prepared to face the flashes and media frenzy generated by his favouritism.

“It’s still crazy to see myself top seed in a Grand Slam…I’m really happy to be No.1 seed here in #Roland Garros.”@carlosalcaraz enters his third Paris campaign with a new level of maturity and success, all while keeping his eye on the prize 👇 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 27, 2023



“For me it’s crazy to see myself as the number one seed in a Grand Slam. At the same time, of course, it’s great. I’ve always worked very hard to be there, I’m very happy to be the first seed here at Roland Garros” assured Alcaraz, who will face Italian Flavio Cobolli in the first round.

After the draw, it was also known that a final between the Serbian, Novak Djokovic and him will not be possible, due to the position of both in the draw. After this, this would be the crosses of the best in the world to reach a final: in the second round, he would face the Australian Christopher O’connell. In the third round, he could face Denis Shapovalov or Felix Auger-Aliassime. In the fourth round, Lorenzo Musetti or Cameron Norrie. For the quarterfinals to Stéfanos Tsitsipás, in the semifinals to Novak Djokovic and in a hypothetical final to Daniil Medvédev.

Djokovic and a unique opportunity at Roland Garros

A new open for the current world number 3 and 22-time Grand Slam winner, Novak Djokovic. Although he has not had the preparation on clay like his biggest rival, Carlos Alcaraz, the two-time Roland Garros champion, will point to his experience and competitive intelligence, to become the tennis player with the greatest titles won in the world: “It is not It is no secret that one of the main reasons I play and compete in this sport is to try to break more records and make more history in the world of tennis.” expressed the Serbian, who is already known for his competitive way of expressing himself.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action during his quarterfinal match against Denmark’s Holger Rune. Rome, May 17, 2023. REUTERS – CIRO DE LUCA

In addition, he spoke and referred to the absence of one of his biggest rivals, Rafael Nadal: “Honestly, I don’t miss him in the draw (laughs). I haven’t been very successful against him in our personal face-to-face at Roland Garros I was able to beat him twice, but I had to give up blood, sweat and tears to achieve it.

Regarding the competition, the path for him is not very clear, since he will face rivals that can surprise. In the first round he will face the American, Aleksandar Kovacevic, and after this he will possibly meet Márton Fucsovics in the second round. For the third round, Hugo Grenier – Alejandro Davidovich and for the fourth round with Hubert Hurkacz – Roberto Bautista. In the semifinal, the meeting with Alcaraz and in the hypothetical final against Medvedev.

Świątek, Sabalenka or Rybakina, who will be the 2023 champion

If the preview of the men’s competition has given us something to talk about, in the women’s branch there is room to speculate about who will steal the looks on one of the most complex surfaces that world tennis has.

Poland’s Iga Swiatek poses with her trophy after winning the women’s singles final against Cori Gauff of the United States. REUTERS – BENOIT TESSIER

On the one hand, the Polish, Iga Świątek, wants to keep the 2022 title and be champion for the second consecutive time in France, but she had a scare at the WTA 1,000 in Rome that put her favoritism in question. The number 1 in the world presented an injury to her right thigh that forced her to withdraw from the competition, which set off the alarms, but a few hours after the start of Roland Garros, she has given a piece of peace of mind in the media round: “For luckily nothing serious happened, so I had a couple of days off. I am still recovering from the thigh injury, but I arrive well for the first round, that is the most important thing for me. To achieve her goal, she will have two strong and also favorite competitors who come with the same ambition, the Belarusian, Aryna Sabalenka and the Kazakh, Elena Rybakina.

On the one hand, the world number 2, Sabalenka, arrives in Paris in a year full of good results, after reaching 5 finals in 5 months, an average that surely worries her opponents. Of those presentations, her title in the Madrid Masters and nothing more and nothing less than the first place in the Australian Open stand out.

Another tennis player who appears on the radar and steals attention is the Kazakh, Elena Rybakina, who has declared that she is proud of the level she has maintained throughout the season, after being champion at the WTA 1,000 in Rome. At the official press conference of the French Open, the top 4 has spoken about her expectations at Roland Garros: “On clay I think I won my first WTA tournament, so since then I knew that I can play well on clay too. I just need to prepare differently.”

Latin American representation at Roland Garros

With 10 tennis players in the main draw at Roland Garros, Argentina becomes the third country with the most representatives of the tournament after France (19) and the United States (16), which demonstrates the chemistry between Argentines and brick dust.

The best ranked Latino is precisely a gaucho, Francisco Cerúndolo, ranked 28 in the world and who will face number 77 in the first round, the Spanish Jaume Munar. Cerúndolo, arrives in France being beaten in two sets by the French Arthur Fils (112) at the Lyon Open.

Facundo Díaz Acosta (137), Diego Schwartzman (93), Sebastián Báez (44), Genaro Alberto Olivieri (227), Thiago Agustín Tirante (153), Federico Coria (94), Pedro Cachín (63), Tomás Etcheverry ( 46) and Guido Pella (421).

Only 4 Latin Americans have the honor of having celebrated it in Paris by being champions of this Grand Slam. Two of them are Argentine: Guillermo Vilas, who got it in 1997, where he beat Frenchman Brian Gottfried. For his part, Gastón Gaudio also achieved the feat in 2004, in an Argentine final, against Guillermo Coria, considered one of the best Latino tennis players of recent times.