Beatriz Haddad Maia reaches for the first time in her career the semifinal at Roland Garros, the second round of the Grand Slam of the season, taking place on the clay courts of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris. The Brazilian, number 14 in the world and in the seeding, prevails in comeback on the Tunisian Ons Jabeur, number 7 in the WTA ranking and in the draw, with the score of 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 in two hours and 31 minutes.