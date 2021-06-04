Federico Delbonis gave himself a great treat on Wednesday in Paris: he defeated the Spaniard in five sets Pablo Andújar, who had lost fourth seed Austrian Dominic Thiem on his debut and entered the third round at Roland Garros for the first time. And after that enormous joy, he wants more and this Friday he will try to reach the round of 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time against a difficult opponent, who will not make things easy for him.

The Azulean, 51st in the ranking, who is living a great present on the European slow pitches, will face the Italian Fabio Fognini, 29th in the world, in the second turn of the court Suzanne Lenglen, the second in importance of the complex. The game will start around 8 in our country and will be televised by ESPN Extra.

“Being in the third round in this tournament is an individual merit that I was looking for, it had never been given to me,” said the Argentine after beating Andújar and equaling his best historical performance in a Grand Slam.

He had already reached that stage in the 2016 edition of the Australian Open, in which he scored victories against Ivo Karlovic Y Renzo Olivo and said goodbye in front of Gilles Simon. In Paris he will try to improve his own personal record in the most important tournament category in professional tennis.

Delbonis comes from beating Pablo Andújar in the second round. Photo EFE / EPA / CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

He will face a difficult opponent, who won him five of the seven duels they played in the past. The last one was, precisely, on the Parisian brick dust two seasons ago. In a second-round clash, Fognini won 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 and 6-3.

The Italian, 27th seeded, beat the Hungarian in the second round Marton fucsovics, 44th in the ranking, by 7-6 (10-8), 6-1 and 6-2 and wants to get into the round of 16 in Paris for the third time in his career.

Delbonis does not start as a favorite in the papers, but he has reason to be excited. Because Fognini did not arrive in Paris in a great moment. After reaching the quarterfinals in Monte Carlo, he had two weak performances in Barcelona (lost in the debut), Madrid (lost in the second round), Roma (loss in the first round) and Geneva (in the second).



Fognini got into the third instance by beating the Hungarian Fucsovics. Photo EFE / EPA / CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

The blue, meanwhile, is on a positive streak. Since he started working with Mariano Hood As a coach, about two months ago, he returned to playing very competitive tennis, which took him, for example, to the round of 16 in Madrid, the quarterfinals in Rome and the semis in Belgrade.

“I’m experiencing something very beautiful and I want to continue enjoying it,” he commented. And he closed: “To be able to be in the second week of a Grand Slam, something that I never achieved before, would be very nice.”

Another Argentine who will take to the field this Thursday will be Gustavo Fernández, who around ten o’clock in our country will make his debut in the wheelchair tournament. The Cordoba, second favorite, will face the local Nicolas Peifer for a place in the semifinals.

Number two in the world, Fernández wants to conquer his third singles title in Paris (he won in 2016 and 2019) and his sixth in a Grand Slam.

Medvedev, Tsitsipas and Serena, the great attractions of the day

Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be the great entertainers of the day on the men’s side. The second-seeded Russian will collide in the third round of the Suzanne Lenglen -About 11 in Argentina, for ESPN3– with the American Reilly opelka, 35th in the ranking.



Medvedev already signed his best historical performance in Paris, where until this year he had not won a game. Photo MARTIN BUREAU / AFP

The number two in the world, who comes from beating in four sets Tommy paul, also from the United States, already secured the best performance of his career at Roland Garros by reaching the third round. In his four previous appearances (2017, 18, 19 and 20) he had not been able to win a game.

A little later, not before 4pm (and on ESPN2), Tsitsipas, the fifth seed, will face John Isner, 31st. The Greek, who beat the Spanish in the second instance Pedro Martinez (103 °), is for many one of the great candidates for the title and looking for his first “big” trophy.

Last year he reached the semifinals in Paris and was eliminated in that instance by Serbian Novak Djokovic.



Serena Williams is still looking for her 24th Grand Slam. Photo Anne-Christine Poujoulat / AFP

On the side of the women’s tournament, the highlight will be a new presentation of Serena Williams, who continues in the search for her 24th Grand Slam to equal the historical record of the Australian Margaret Court. His last coronation was in Australia in 2017.

The American, seventh favorite, will face her compatriot Danielle collins, 50th in the ranking, whom she beat in the only match they previously played, in the quarterfinals of the WTA500 in Melbourne, in February.

Serena, three times champion of the French “great”, overcame the first two rounds with victories against Romanian players. In the debut he beat in two sets Irina Camelia Begu (74th) and then outperformed by three Mihaela buzarnescu (174a).

