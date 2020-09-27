While it usually takes place in June, the Roland-Garros tournament kicked off on September 27 this year. “The weather conditions, added to the health crisis, make this tournament totally unpredictable. The matches started well this morning around 11 am, but many have already had to be stopped due to the strong gusts of wind and rain in Paris “, says journalist Grégory Naboulet, live from Philippe Chatrier court for the first round.

“To watch tennis continuously, you have to come here on the central court, the Philippe Chatrier court which has a retractable roof since this year. This means that there are, in places, openings where rain and the wind can come in “, explains Grégory Naboulet. Due to the coronavirus epidemic, only 1,000 spectators “have the impression of having Roland-Garros to themselves. […] In the stadium, they have the right to stand on the lower part of the stands, as close as possible to the players “, adds the journalist.

