In 1962 the French photographer roland beaufre (Bonn, Germany, 70 years old) came to a Tangier famous in literature, but still little known in decoration publications; It was he who opened the door to that world of colored fabrics and coffered ceilings that later continues to supply images to magazines and table books. The photographs that he has now taken of his modern apartment in Tangier can be considered the epilogue of a story that began that year in Villa Victoria, the mansion that his father, General André Beaufre, one of the key men in World War II, bought in the city after retiring from the French Army.

“A friend of his called him to let him know that after the integration of Tangier into Morocco many of the best houses in the city were for sale, because almost all the people from the international era had left,” Beaufre says by phone. “My father went to visit him and found Villa Victoria. With that name, he must have believed her destined for a general ”.

The summers he spent there as a child and adolescent showed him a very different Morocco: that of the survivors of Tangier’s famous expatriate community. Beaufre was associated with characters such as the novelist Paul Bowles, one of those responsible for Tangier becoming fashionable among artists of the last century. “A friend of mine introduced him to me, who translated his novels into French. She was always very kind to me and she let me photograph her many times”. Another legend of the city with whom he became friends was the English dilettante David Herbert, close to the British royal family and host of the most extravagant parties of old Tangier.

“When my mother became a widow and moved to Tangier, he helped her redecorate Villa Victoria with new colors: the living room and bedroom were pink; green the living room; the dining room yellow; and red the hall. One day when she was telling me about her youth before World War II she told me that Cecil Beaton, who was her first lover, used to visit him in Tangier very often. ‘Your mother knew him,’ Herbert told me, but neither of them ever introduced me to him. Cecil Beaton was my favorite photographer at the time and I would have loved to have met him.” Old Beaton would surely have recognized himself in a boy who, like him, had unraveled the secrets of photography at a very young age (Beaufre learned the trade with a camera his nanny gave him, just like Beaton) and knew how to win over important people so that they will pose for him.

When at the end of the seventies he began to walk through the newsrooms of Paris in search of work, Roland Beaufre also verified that in the big world certain friendships are worth more than a diploma. “I proposed to photograph the houses of my friends like Herbert or the painter Claudio Bravo. At that time the villas in Tangier had barely appeared in magazines and I thought readers would like to see them. Decoration Internationale was the first magazine that asked me for a report. Then many others came.”

Roland Beaufre, one of the most coveted interior photographers in the world, has been since then the man in Morocco for headlines as prestigious as The World of Interiors, for which he has portrayed other Tangerine villas such as the one designed by Andrée Putman for the philosopher Bernard-Henri Levy. The one that appears in these pages occupies the seventh floor of an apartment building built only seven years ago in one of the new neighborhoods of the city. Beaufre bought it after losing his mother and selling Villa Victoria, a house from which he only retains two Napoleon III pieces of furniture. “It is a style that obsessed my mother. When she moved to Tangier for good, she brought all her Napoleon III furniture from his apartment in Paris: the apartment was almost 400 square meters less than Villa Victoria, but it was so cluttered that they fit perfectly into the house.

The rest of the decoration of the apartment (a living room, two bedrooms, a bathroom and a kitchen) is Moroccan, with the walls lined with tapestries and the floors covered with rugs. The windows frame a panoramic view of Tangier, which has not stopped transforming. “The city is nothing like the one I knew in the sixties. When I arrived there were 160,000 inhabitants, of whom 80,000 were Christians, and the neighborhood where I live now was a field. Now 99% of the more than one million inhabitants of Tangier are Muslim and my apartment is in the center of the city. The European community that lives here and believes that the essence of Tangier is very funny to me: the reality is that they are lost in the middle of a huge Moroccan city. If you’re nostalgic, the best thing to do is get out. I am not. I don’t regret anything and I only look to the future”.

