In October 2020, Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg wrote the epitaph for his company, which promised to dethrone Netflix from the streaming market crown but ended up digging its own grave six months later. At the end of the released statement, Katzenberg announced that in the coming months he would work “hard to find buyers” for Quibi’s content – produced and directed by such figures as Steven Soderbergh, Guillermo del Toro, Steven Spielberg and Sam Raimi – who had been orphaned by the closure of your platform. Now, against all odds, the hard work has paid off and the Quibi catalog has found a buyer.

Roku Inc has acquired the rights to the Quibi catalog for less than one hundred million dollars, according to the newspaper The Wall Street Journal although to date the financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed by either party. Roku is an American company founded in 2008 whose flagship product is the Roku Streaming Player, a device that allows you to convert a normal TV into a smart TV through a device with a USB input or HDMI cable that allows the playback of streaming content and multimedia from audio and video. The product is similar to the one offered by Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or Google’s Chromecast and can be used worldwide. Its support and official distribution are available throughout North America, Central America, South America and in some European countries such as France and the United Kingdom.

The company, which last Friday officially acquired the global distribution rights to the 75 programs and documentaries that comprise the entire Quibi catalog, will stream the videos for free but with advertisements through its own platform. streaming, Roku Channel. With this acquisition, the US company enters the turbulent and complex market for the production and dissemination of original streaming content, since by being the owner of the failed Quibi series, it begins to play on the same terrain as giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO and Disney Plus. According to Fast Company, with the Quibi catalog the company breaks its promise not to enter the streaming market with the production and programming of original content. Now Roku whose shares were up 3%Since the acquisition was made public, it is betting on Roku Channel – which last quarter reported 61.8 million users – to compete with the giants of new television.

A hybrid model

“Our broader mission as a company is to capture all the television time that happens in a user’s home and to do that, we actually have to offer everything that the consumer wants to see,” said Scott Rosenberg, senior vice president of Roku. , to CNN Business in this article. And it is that Roku works in a very particular way: it brings together, in one place, the streaming giants and at the same time, offers a range of original episodes – such as the Quibi catalog – through the Roku Channel, available on the same app. As Rosenberg explains, the company hopes that its users will not have to leave the platform to seek other content options. If users want to watch Netflix, they can do so on Roku. And if you want to see something that Netflix does not offer, but that Amazon Prime or Disney Plus does, you can do it there too. And if you want Roku-owned content, there’s the Roku Channel.

But to offer everything, you have to have everything and that is why Roku has been nourishing, little by little, the content of the Roku Channel. The company has revealed to CNN Business that its channel offers more than 40,000 free movies and TV shows and 150 live channels. He service premium by Roku (Streaming Stick + 4K) costs approximately 70 euros and includes the long-range wireless receiver, the remote control with TV controls and the Roku Channel catalog.

With this acquisition, Quibi takes his last breath and will be able to die definitively knowing that his millionaire production contents will live on Roku Channel. But within streaming wars, nothing is forever and the ghost that haunted, shattered and buried Quibi will continue to haunt. Lest you have migrated to Roku.