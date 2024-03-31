The Rokin metro station in the city center of Amsterdam was reopened on Sunday evening after having been completely evacuated due to a suspicious situation. The Explosives Safety Team (TEV) investigated, but nothing suspicious was found. That has the police on Sunday evening let them know.

The station was evacuated because the police had received information about possible explosives at the Rokin stop. The evacuation was then proceeded with.

The description of a man believed to be involved in the suspicious situation has been distributed via Burgernet. This search has now been stopped.

Hundreds of meters cordoned off

A large area around the metro stop, whose above-ground entrances are about 300 meters apart, was cordoned off with tape on Sunday evening. Traffic on the normally busy route was asked to leave and travel via a different route. In addition to a large number of police units, a helicopter was also deployed during the police action. Streets and alleys between Rokin and the parallel Kalverstraat were also closed off.

The metros that pass through Rokin station via the North-South Line were shut down, except for those between North and Central Station. Various tram lines that run along the route were also blocked. According to the GVB, all these connections will be restarted, but delays must be taken into account.