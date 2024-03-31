The cordon around the Rokin metro station in the city center of Amsterdam has been lifted, reports an ANP reporter on site. The station was evacuated at the end of the afternoon due to a 'suspicious situation'. The Explosives Safety Team (TEV) then arrived on site to investigate. A police spokesperson said that the investigation has now been completed and that nothing suspicious was found in the station.
