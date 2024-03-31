After the overwhelming success of 'Rigo', RCN is preparing to release its new gem: 'Crimson red'. This production, which aims to follow in the footsteps of its predecessor in terms of audience, stands out for its involving plot and a renowned cast. With characters like Juana, Jorge and Valeria, the novel will explore the world of business and personal relationships, all seasoned with passion, ambition and love. The exact premiere date and time will be confirmed by RCN in the coming days.

'Rojo Crimesí' comes under the pen of Fernando Gaitán and with the aim of keeping viewers on the edge of the couch. The story focuses on Juana and Jorge, two entrepreneurs who will face business and personal challenges, in an environment where a cosmetic product will become the axis of their lives. The cast of the novel includes actors of the caliber of Laura de León and Carlos Báez, who interpret their characters exceptionally.

Who are the characters and actors in the Colombian novel 'Rojo Crimesí'?

Laura de León is Juana Levy

Laura de León takes on the role of Juana Levy, the protagonist of 'Red Crimson'. At 27 years old and with great determination, Juana embarks on the adventure of creating her own makeup brand, inspired by her paternal grandmother. De León, remembered for her role in the bionovela 'Leandro Díaz', will play an entrepreneur who, together with her partner Jorge García, will fight to achieve success in the competitive world of cosmetics.

The model has also acted in productions such as 'Primate', 'La Niña Julia', 'Pa' Quierorte', 'La ley del corazón 2', 'La luz de mis ojos', 'Everything is Borrowed', 'Mom Too' and many more.

Actress Laura de León is the protagonist in 'Rojo Crimesí'. Photo:RCN.

Carlos Báez is Jorge García

Carlos Báez will represent Jorge García, Juana's life and business partner. This character is characterized by his tenacity and his shared dream with Juana of succeeding in the business field. Báez, whose career has been marked by memorable roles, promises a performance that will capture the audience's attention, especially when facing the obstacles that Valeria Ruiz, an enigmatic model, will put in her path by interfering in her relationship with Juana.

Actor Carlos Báez will also star in 'Rojo Crimesí'. Photo: RCN.

Carolina Gaitán is Valeria Ruiz

Carolina Gaitán gets into the skin of Valeria Ruiz, the antagonist of the plot. Valeria is described as a beautiful and elegant woman, but with a dark side that leads her to interfere in Juana and Jorge's relationship. Gaitán, known for his roles in 'Without breasts there is paradise' and 'Narcos', will give life to this complex character who will be key in the development of the story.

Actress Carolina Gaitán will play the villain in 'Rojo Crimesí'. Photo: RCN.

Marcelo Dos Santos is Alejandro Ruiz

Marcelo Dos Santos takes on the role of Alejandro Ruiz, a 58-year-old man whose impeccable appearance hides a shady personality. Known for being a master of manipulation, Alejandro will be a character that will add tension and mystery to the plot. Dos Santos, with a career that includes prominent roles in various productions, will be in charge of giving depth to this intriguing character.

Marcelo Dos Santos will contribute all his experience to the new Colombian novel. Photo: RCN.

What actors complete the cast of 'Crimson Red'?

The talent in 'Rojo Crimesí' is not limited to its protagonists. The cast is completed with figures such as the following:

Natasha Klauss

Kepa Amuchastegui

Natalia Duran

Mya Duran

Manuela Valdes

Juan Guilera

Ana Wills

Maria del Rosario

Aida Morales

Jeimy Paola Vargas

Juan Pablo Posada

Alejandra Avila

Watch the official trailer for 'Crimson Red' here

What is the novel 'Crimson Red' about?

'Crimson Red' is a story of love, ambition and betrayal, in which a cosmetic product becomes the center of an intense struggle for business success. Juana Levy, played by Laura De León, must face numerous challenges to boost her company, while her relationship with Jorge García, represented by Carlos Báez, will be threatened by the ambitious Valeria Ruiz, played by Carolina Gaitán.

For its future followers, the novel will be an exciting journey through the passions and conflicts that surround the world of business and love.

