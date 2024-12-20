The Roja Directa portal has been sentenced to pay 31.6 million euros to the Mediapro Group for damages for pirating football content owned by the audiovisual group. The commercial court no. They belonged to Mediapro during the 2014/15 season.

In 2022, the Supreme Court declared Puerto 80 Projects and its administrator, Igor Seoane, guilty of carrying out such illicit activities through Roja Directa. Seoane will have to pay half of the compensation, that is, 15.8 million. The total amount of compensation has been made based on the economic consideration that Puerto 80 should have paid to have access to the signal.

The audiovisual group owned part of the rights to LaLiga for the 2014/15 season

Almost 10 years after the start of the judicial proceedings, Mediapro points out in a statement that “it has managed to close the website in Spain and establish compensation for the infringement of related intellectual property rights.”

Roja Directa became one of the most popular pirate websites to watch streaming sports in Spain. Although access for users was free, the company obtained million-dollar income through advertising and charging commissions for diverting traffic to the sports betting website, according to the audiovisual group. It points out that judicial expert reports from 2022 showed income of more than 11 million euros in a single company account.





Read also

La Vanguardia / Agencies