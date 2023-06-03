Saturday, June 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Rohupelto | The grill set fire to the terrace and the roof of the semi-detached house

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 3, 2023
in World Europe
0
Rohupelto | The grill set fire to the terrace and the roof of the semi-detached house

The fire spread from the grill to the terrace and from there to the roof structures of the semi-detached house.

In a semi-detached house A building fire broke out on Karhunkaatajantie in Helsinki’s Roihupello in the early evening on Saturday.

“Someone went wrong with the grilling and the terrace structures caught fire,” says the fire chief on duty at the Helsinki Rescue Service Toni Kannikoski for HS.

According to Kannikoski, the fire spread from the grill to the terrace and from there to the roof of the semi-detached house. The barbecuers themselves had called the emergency services.

Eight around evening the worst fire had been extinguished and the situation looked “pretty good” according to Kannikoski, but the fire had not been completely extinguished from the roof of the house.

According to Kannikoski, at least half of the semi-detached house would suffer damage.

#Rohupelto #grill #set #fire #terrace #roof #semidetached #house

See also  Reader's Opinion | People in multiple relationships are oversexualized
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The first 2 RENEWALS that Tigres prepares for AP2023

The first 2 RENEWALS that Tigres prepares for AP2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result