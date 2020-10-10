Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC), who have been performing consistently well in the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), will face eye-to-eye mutual encounters in this big battle when they come face to face on Sunday. Both batting top order is tremendous and the middle order is very strong. Along with this, both have a sharp bowling attack. If a team has an upper hand in any case, it is Mumbai Indians in terms of experience of fast bowlers.

Deadly bowler near Mumbai, will take Delhi’s test

Jaspreet Bumrah and Trent Boult have years of experience and can prove decisive. This means that Shikhar Dhawan will have to give Delhi a good start. Despite a good start in many matches, he has not been able to play big innings. They will be expected to do so in this big match. This will also be the first test for Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant who will face Bumrah and Bolt.

IPL 2020 RCB vs CSK: The match between the captain and former captain of Team India, RCB will have heavy weight!

Delhi is no less

The good thing for Delhi was the return of form to Shimron Hetmyer who performed brilliantly against the Royals. Captain Shreyas Iyer himself is in tremendous form and it has to be seen how he captains Rohit Sharma and Company. Mumbai have all-rounders like Hardik Pandya and Kairan Pollard who can turn the match around on their own. Krunal Pandya has also proved useful in brief roles.

10 batsmen who have scored the most fifties in IPL 2019

Karisma doing Rabada and Ashwin

Delhi have in-form fast bowlers in the form of Kagiso Rabada and Enrich Nortje. At the same time, Ravichandran Ashwin has also demonstrated effective spin bowling. Akshar Patel has made up the lack of injured Amit Mishra. A score of 170 on the big ground in Abu Dhabi would be called good but given the batsmen of Mumbai and Delhi, the score of 200 runs is also not safe.

Teams …

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Suchit Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishaan Kishan, James Pattison, Jaspreet Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Karen Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McLeangan, Mohsin Khan , Nathan Culpert Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quintone de Cock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwari, Sherfen Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Sauv, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Akshar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Chemo Paul, Daniel Symes, Mohit Sharma, Enrique Narje , Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Tusshar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav.

note- The match will start at 7.30 pm Indian time.