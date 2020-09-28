Highlights: Big match between MI vs RCB in IPL today

MI Captain Rohit Sharma can reach big milestone in IPL today

Rohit Sharma is just 10 runs away from 5,000 runs in IPL

new Delhi

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma may set a new record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. Rohit is just 10 runs away from becoming the third batsman to complete 5000 runs in IPL. In the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday, Rohit will have full chance to cross this figure.

On Wednesday, Rohit got close to this record by scoring 80 against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi. Talking about the batsmen who have scored the most runs in IPL, Virat Kohli has topped with 5427 runs in 179 matches. It is followed by Suresh Raina from Chennai Super Kings. He has scored 5368 runs in 193 matches. With Raina not playing this season, Rohit will have a chance to come second after Virat Kohli.

Rohit made his IPL debut in 2008 with Deccan Chargers. He used to bat in the middle order first, but after opening, his records became excellent. Rohit also completed 200 sixes in IPL during the innings against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. Rohit is the second Indian batsman to hit 200 sixes in IPL. Mahendra Singh Dhoni had completed 200 sixes in this league before him. Dhoni has hit 212 sixes in 193 matches.

Chris Gayle is at the forefront of the list of six batsmen in IPL who have hit 326 sixes in 125 matches. After this, AB de Villiers has hit 215 sixes in 156 matches. Rohit is the fourth batsman to hit 200 sixes in IPL. Rohit completed a six-century double century off the fourth ball of the 14th over. Rohit came forward on the spinning ball of Kuldeep Yadav and he sent the ball across the long on boundary.