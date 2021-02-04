For the Rohingya who fled to Bangladesh, the coup has reduced the chances of a return. The government in Dhaka wants to get rid of them.

COX’S BAZAR taz | For the more than one million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, who had to flee their home Myanmar from the military in recent decades, the military coup there on Monday morning is very bad news.

In the refugee camps, people worry about their relatives in Myanmar. Exact figures are not available, but it is assumed that around half a million Rohingya still live in Myanmar. In contrast to the large Buddhist majority in Myanmar, the former Burma, they are Muslims. A few years ago their citizenship had been withdrawn there.

Minara, an activist in the camps, is, like many others, worried about her chances of ever returning to Myanmar. “What will happen to our children if we can’t go back home?”

The UN is also concerned about the fate of the Rohingya. In 2017, the minority was evicted from the country in a brutal campaign by the Myanmar army. “We fear that the events will worsen the situation,” said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric to reporters.

Fear of more violence in Myanmar

The Imam Zafor Alom told the taz: “I pray for Myanmar. My heart is still there. ”Is he sorry that Myanmar’s previous de facto Prime Minister Aung San Suu Kyi was arrested by the military? “I was born in Myanmar. I have to pray for her too, ”he says with a tired smile.

Mozuna Khatu, Rohingya and mother of four “How should we ever be able to return to our homeland?”

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate was scourged by the international community for keeping silent about the injustice of the genocidal displacement of the Rohingya. In 2019, she even made a special trip to The Hague to defend her country’s military against allegations of genocide. The state councilor, who was deposed from the military, therefore did not experience much sympathy in the refugee camps in southeast Bangladesh.

“Thank God,” snorted Mozuna Khatu, a mother of four, when she learned that Aung San Suu Kyi had been arrested. But then she understood that the hated military was now in power in her place. “How should we ever be able to return to our homeland?” She asks.

“There will be more violence for everyone in Myanmar, no matter what religion they belong to,” says a Rohingya who is sitting in a makeshift café in the camp. He does not want to reveal his name for fear of the military if he can still return one day.

Split opinions among Rohingya

There were also expressions of solidarity among the Rohingya. The poet Mayyu Ali called for “unity” in the common struggle against the military. The Bangladesh Rohingya Student Union condemned the coup on their Facebook page and wrote: “Freedom for Suu Kyi and freedom for democracy.”

In addition, there are surprising opinions. Mohib Ullah, chairman of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH) thinks the coup could do something good for the Rohingya. “We are against the coup and for democracy. On the other hand, both the current government and the military in Myanmar are enemies of the Rohingya, ”he said. “Now the military can at least more easily make decisions that are good for us. When Aung San Suu Kyi was in power, she had to consult with too many people. “

The Bangladeshi Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the government continues to believe that Myanmar is sticking to its agreements to withdraw the Rohingya. The agreement has not been implemented for almost four years.

At the moment, the Dhaka government seems to want to remember that Rohingya refugees were also returned to Myanmar in the 1980s and 1990s under the then military regime. “We expect the return efforts to continue.” According to media reports, security measures have been strengthened on Bangladesh’s border with Myanmar.