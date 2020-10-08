Bollywood singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are going to get married soon, such discussions are happening. Recently, the reality show ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogye’, Contestant Rohanpreet Singh shared a photo of himself on social media. While sharing the photo, Rohanpreet wrote, “What is happening? good morning.” With this, Rohanpreet Singh created a black heart emoji, as well as a smiling emoj. Commenting on this photo of Rohanpreet, Neha Kakkar wrote, “Baby, you are the best.”

Let me tell you that a photo of Rohanpreet Singh and Neha Kakkar went viral, claiming that both have been stopped. Soon both will get married. However, neither a statement nor a reaction from Neha Kakkar or Rohanpreet Singh has been revealed on this so far.

Let me tell you that recently a friend of Neha while talking to Bollywood Hungama said that the news of Singer’s marriage is wrong. She is not married yet. This news is as wrong as the news of Aditya Narayan and Neha’s marriage.

Reaction of ex boyfriend Himansh Kohli

Recently when Himansh was asked about Neha and Rohanpreet’s marriage, he said, “If Neha is getting married then I am happy for her.” She is moving forward in her life. It is nice to see someone with them. “