Rohan Jaitley, son of the late former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, is set to become the next president of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) and has promised to curb ‘unnecessary expenses’ in an institution full of corruption and controversy. On the last day of filling the nomination for the post of President, Rohan followed in the footsteps of his father and filled the nomination for the post. It is learned that he has the support of all the big groups in the Sangh. His address died last year.

After completing the formalities, Rohan said, ‘Yes, I have filed my nomination today. I would like to work for the betterment of Delhi cricket and would like to do the same to everyone. The 31-year-old Rohan is expected to be the unanimous choice of all opposing factions in the DDCA. When he was asked this, he started laughing. Rohan, a lawyer by profession, said, ‘I have no problem with the match. This is good for the democratic process. The idea is to bring good people in at the right time so that balance and control remains.

When asked about his plans, Rohan was quite clear about what he would like to achieve. He said, ‘The first idea is to bring a’ vision document ‘and also to create the necessary balance and control so that we can move in the right direction.’ He said, “I will work on some areas of integrity, technology and will also give importance to sports clubs and infrastructure along with sports management.”

What about the crores of rupees paid by the support staff and the crores being spent on the cases? He said, ‘I can deal with these issues only when I take over. I can assure that there will be no non-essential expenditure. Only valid expenses will be borne. He said, ‘I had read the news about the costs of the trial. I will urge everyone to work for the betterment of the Sangh.

He will enter the cricket administration for the first time and the DDCA has several opposing factions, including Vinod Tihara faction, SP Bansal faction and CK Khanna faction. He said, ‘factionalism has always been in the DDCA. If you look at building consensus, I would like to see it from a different perspective. There are good people in each group. Good people should be selected for different positions so that they all contribute. Rohan said, ‘I was talking to Madan Lal. He was saying that we need to work together and I said that we have to get the best out of each. There should be a cricket reform committee and a record of reforms.