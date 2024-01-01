New details have become known about what happened to the former cyclist Rohan Dennis, accused of running over and killing his wife Melissa Hoskins.

Dennis, who was a world time trial champion, was arrested on charges of “homicide by reckless driving and endangering human life.” The former cyclist is due to appear before the Adelaide Magistrates Court in March, meanwhile, he was released on bail.

The authorities indicated that on Saturday afternoon they went to a residence in the city of Adelaide, in the south of the country, following the accident of a woman. The 32-year-old victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Hoskins had five world medals in track cycling and had participated in the Olympic Games twice. Dennis, for his part, had announced his retirement after 16 years in the elite.

New details

According to local Australian media, the police confirmed that the Australian's wife was on the hood of the pickup-type vehicle, and then grabbed the door handle.

The moving car would have dragged her for several meters before releasing her. In fact, the victim's fingerprints were found on the door.

The accident may have been filmed in part by surveillance cameras in homes in the area., so the police will continue their investigation. These images will clarify the truth of what happened, since many mysteries still remain.

What is unknown is the motive, since the families are still silent about the origin of the incident.

Meanwhile, the tributes have not stopped. Hoskins' former teammate at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games posted a photo of them together. “My heart is very heavy,” Meares wrote. “My thoughts are with his children, family and friends. This is a very difficult and tragic time. RIP Melissa Hoskins.”

