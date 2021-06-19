With half a season still to come, the cycling transfer market is beginning to move for the next season. And the spotlights are not exactly pointing to just any runner. Is about Rohan Dennis, one of the best time trialists in the world and a double rainbow in the field, who could leave the ranks of the Ineos team at the end of this campaign to sign for the almighty Jumbo-Visma by Primoz Roglic, Wout van Aert, Sepp Kuss, Steven Kruijswijk, Tom Dumoulin and company.

What’s more, the portal Wielerflits states that the Australian would already have a beginning in agreement with the Dutch team to join their ranks in 2022. Among the candidates for Dennis’s services, Wielerflits confirms that the set Trek-Segafredo He was also interested, but it finally seems Dennis’s path goes through joining the Jumbo-Visma.

At 31 years old, it would be the fifth team for the oceanic in his sports career after military in the ranks of the Garmin, BMC Racing, Bahrain (where he controversially terminated his contract) and the aforementioned Ineos. In this way, the Jumbo would continue to improve its team of time trialists, where it already joined this year Edoardo Affini.