The Indian challenge also ended in the French Open tennis tournament after tennis star Rohan Bopanna lost the first round of men’s doubles. The unseeded duo of Bopanna and Dennis Shapovalov of Canada failed to pose a major challenge to Canada’s Vasek Pospisil and America’s Jas Sock, losing 2–6, 2–6 in a 51-minute match. Bopanna and Shapovalov had a breakpoint once in both sets but could not take advantage while their rival team took two break points in both sets.

Shapovalov had to play a doubles match after losing 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 3-6, 8-6 to Spain’s Roberto Carbales Bienna in a singles match that lasted five sets. Also showed up on his game. The Canadian player slammed the organizers for holding a doubles match after the singles. He said that after playing a singles match for five hours how could I get down to play doubles. That too the first round match.

He said that it should have made a better program. I mean it is not acceptable. Earlier, the unseeded Indian pair of Divij Sharan and his South Korean partner Kwon Soon Woo lost 2–6, 6–4, 4–6 to Croco’s Franco Skugor and America’s Austin Kryzek on Wednesday.