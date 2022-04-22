Roguebook and now available also on Nintendo Switchas confirmed by the trailer launch published for the occasion by Abrakam and Nintendo.

In the Roguebook review, last July, we talked about how this peculiar mix between card battler And roguelike is able to involve and offer an adequate amount of content.

“Take up the challenge of a roguelike deckbuilder with unique mechanics from the developers of Faeria and Richard Garfield, creator of Magic: The Gathering,” reads the official synopsis. “Form a team of two heroes, unleash powerful combos and defeat the Roguebook legends!”

In Roguebook we will be able to create a team of two heroes and face over forty different bosses and enemies, choose from more than two hundred cards and get relics and upgrades to be able to continue the adventure.