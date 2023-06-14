Rogue Legacy 2 is set to make its PlayStation debut next week when it’s added to PS Plus.
The rogue-lite game was released in 2022 across PC and Xbox, followed by a Switch release.
From 20th June the game will be available on PlayStation consoles, and Sony’s subscription service. Check out the new trailer below.
This release will comprise all 10 Rogue Legacy 2 updates, including the final major update the Swan Song.
This expansion features three new game modes (True Rogue, Thanatophobia, and Thana-two-phobia), three new Fabled Weapons, and a new boss fight.
It’s unclear yet if any other games will be added to PS Plus on this date.
Rogue Legacy 2 is the sequel to the 2013 rogue-lite that continues its twist on genre, in which each new character is the heir of their predecessor and inherits their gold and skills.
“Rogue Legacy 2 takes the traditional sequel route and gives you more of what made the first game great,” reads our Rogue Legacy 2 review, praising its approachability.
“It stands as a terrific example of how to let players tailor their experience to their liking, whether that means a helping hand or dialing up the challenge.”
