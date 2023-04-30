Cellar Door Games has released theThe Swan Song update For Rogue Legacy 2, the latest for the sequel to his popular roguelike action platformer. This is a major patch meant as a thank you to all players… or at least those who bought it.

Of course we are talking about the latest update greaterbecause the team will continue to fix bugs in the game with subsequent patches, even if they are minor.

Note that The Swan Song has only been launched on for now pc. The console version, i.e. for Nintendo Switch and Xbox, will come at a later stage.

There release note of the patch is really huge, given the amount of content added. However, the main novelties are the three new game modes, with Thanatophobia promoted to an official special game mode (requires you to complete the game in 15 lives) and with the addition of Thana-two-phobia modes, which decreases the available lives to 11 and increases the overall difficulty, and of that True Rogue, which randomizes the character, throws him into random biomes and tests the player on how far he can get.

The update also introduces dreams, similar to Scar’s challenges, where you have to play with the fantasies of some of the game’s most iconic characters. What these fantasies are is up to the player to find out.

Also added three cool weapons: the Mjonier hammer, a puppet and a surfboard. Finally, the ability to further customize the experience has been added, adding custom translations, fixed seeds for speedrunners (including validation modes) and more. In short, it is definitely worth installing this update and trying out all the new features offered.

