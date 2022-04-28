The first ratings from critics define Rogue Legacy 2 as one of the best games released this year. Ratings range from very good to excellent, with even a 10/10. Of course, for now there are few judgments, but the trend seems to be clear:

GameGrin – 10/10

Destructoid – 95

Gamespot – 90

God is a Geek – 90

Gamersky – 88

Gamepur – 8.5 / 10

GameSpew – 8/10

In the 2022better than Rogue Legacy 2 on Open Critic only Elden Ring (average grade 95) and Norco (average grade 91) did.

In general, the editors of the various titles found Rogue Legacy 2 a huge step forward compared to the already beautiful predecessor, between improved features and others completely new. Let’s read the official description of the game:

Rogue Legacy is back! But now there is a 2 next door!



Rogue Legacy 2 is a genealogical rogue-LITE. It has the typical characteristics of a rogue-like (random play, changing characters, and so on), but also includes permanent enhancements and ultimate spawn deaths. In this game, your offspring define you. Invest the legacy of your ancestors and expand the family manor to give your offspring better fighting skills. Each descendant is special, with their own traits and abilities. Your daughter could be a ranger. She might as well be vegan. Each time it will be a completely new experience. Rogue Legacy 2 also allows you to play however you like. Hurry up and hit it off, plunging into the depths of a randomly generated world. Or take it easy and improve your character until you have what it takes for tougher challenges.