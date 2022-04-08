After 20 months in Early Access, Rogue Legacy 2 is heading towards full launch on April 28.

If you’ve missed the inspired roguelike platformer series, there’s good news as Epic Game Store is giving away the first game this week.

On the occasion of the announcement of the release date, a new trailer has been published, visible below.

“Rogue Legacy 2 is a genealogical rogue-LITE. Features typical rogue-like characteristics (random play, changing characters, and so on), but also includes permanent enhancements and ultimate spawn deaths“, reads the description on Steam.

“In this game, your offspring define you. Invest the legacy of your ancestors and expand the family manor to give your offspring better fighting skills. Each descendant is special, with her own traits and abilities. Your daughter could be a ranger. She might as well be vegan. Each time it will be a completely new experience. Rogue Legacy 2 also lets you play however you like. Hurry up and hit it off, plunging into the depths of a randomly generated world. Or take it easy and improve your character until you have what it takes for tougher challenges“.

Source: Rockpapershotgun.