Rogue Legacy 2 was announced with a trailer for PS5 and PS4: the game will be available starting June 20 and will immediately enter the catalog of PlayStation Plus Extras and Premiumsso subscribers with these tiers will be able to download it at no additional cost.

Awarded by critics as one of the best games of 2022, Rogue Legacy 2 made its debut on PC and Xbox, and then also landed on Nintendo Switch, collecting big hit on every platform.

As you have probably read in our review of Rogue Legacy 2, the brilliant metroidvania-style roguelike developed by Cellar Door Games offers an original and exciting formula, in which with each death we switch to controlling the protagonist’s children.

To accompany this very interesting system we find a renewed graphic style compared to the first episode, with three-dimensional characters that move on hand-drawn backgrounds, while in terms of numbers we have fifteen new classes and as many approaches to the action.