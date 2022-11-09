During the Indie World live broadcast in November 2022, Cellar Door Games surprisingly announced the version Nintendo Switch from Rogue Legacy 2. Not only the game will be rendered available in the eShop of Switch today, Wednesday 9 November 2022. The announcement was accompanied by a trailer, which we propose below.

For those unfamiliar with it, Rogue Legacy 2 is an action that has all the typical features of a rogue-like (random games, changing characters and so on) adding genealogical mechanics to the formula. In fact, at each death our character will be replaced by one of his descendants, who can inherit special traits and abilities.

The Nintendo Switch version includes theLegendary Heroes updatewith tons of new content, including dozens of secondary classes and items.

Rogue Legacy 2 has been available for some time now for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. If you want to know more, we suggest you read our review, in which we praise Cellar Door Games’ rogue-like:

“Outstanding content, well-curated, and capable of evolving almost every element of the already excellent predecessor in a sensible way, Rogue Legacy 2 is a real joy for any lover of roguelites. The game offers a variety of classes and situations genuinely impressive for the genre, and its ability to glue the player to the screen is comparable to very few other exponents of the genre. The reason is simple: this is a work worthy of a place in the Olympus of roguelikes, which has been able to evolve in an impressive way during the early access period, he was not afraid to take inspiration from some of the best indie titles in circulation, and in conclusion managed to represent that evolution of the original that all the fans wanted. Congratulations Cellar Door Games, but now find a way to detach ourselves from the screen … please. “