I do not keep the memory of the last former presidents that they were so nefarious, look at you. The 1994 crisis, however, is a black point in the history of Salinas and Zedillo: the economy had been pinned by the alchemists of the first, it seems, but people of the second took them off when they arrived. Or, at least, that is what some connoisseurs say and the distribution of blame is then quite complicated. In any case, my personal impression is that the disowned Carlos Salinas de Gortari was a true statesman and, beyond the stories of corruption, what we could reproach him for is not having gone any further in his transformation enterprise, since he had everything power in your hands. Did you give the “goods of the nation” to your friends and supporters? Well, Telmex – if that is what its accusers are talking about – was not exactly a Mexican heritage but a simple telephone company. It provided a terrible service, by the way, without comparison with the utilities it offers now (I put a parenthesis, to pose a question to the inevitable complainers: Isn’t it fantastic that the good people can make unlimited calls to their countrymen who have emigrated to the United States merely contracting a plan with any of the companies that compete in the communications market? In my time, telephoning abroad was so expensive that you counted agonizingly seconds).

The supreme sin that they endorse Zedillo, in turn, is having transferred to the State the colossal debt of the bankrupt banks. The famous Fobaproa, that is. Well, with forgiveness, it was a scheme so that account holders did not lose their savings and their deposits. Were there abuses and tricks? Yes as always. Like the abuses and tricks that are taking place right now under the aegis of the 4T.

Fox arrived and did not have even remotely the sizes to change the background in this country. He did not take advantage of the enormous political capital with which he began his mandate to put an end to corporatism and clientelistic practices, to combat the everlasting vices of the system and build a new order. It was the six-year term of lost hopes.

As for “the dead of Calderón”, they were less than the dead now. And he always expressed, with crystal clarity, that he could not sit idly by in the face of the growing onslaught of criminal gangs.

I lack space for the subject of Enrique Peña but, heck, the five of us go to jail? Let’s say yes. The only problem, look, is that you would have to process them first. That is, accuse them, investigate them, verify their crimes and, in the end, judge them and dictate the corresponding sentences. Couldn’t justice have started all this without the need for any popular consultation?

Roman Revueltas Retes

revueltas@mac.com