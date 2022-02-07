More than two months after the race for the Grand Prix of Qatar, Christian Horner he can claim to have officially served the sentence imposed on him by the International Federation. The Red Bull team principal, in fact, successfully completed the program conceived by the FIA ​​itself to raise awareness of the activity of stewards and road marshals in the motorsport scene, and all this following an episode that involved the British manager. during the weekend a Losail. The tests of that Saturday were in fact characterized by a penalty of 5 positions inflicted on the future world champion Max Verstappen, guilty of not having respected a yellow flag waved by a marshal.

Following that episode, Horner indulged in an inelegant comment in the midst of a moment of anger, calling him steward in question one “Rogue” (‘rogue marshal’ was the textual English words pronounced by the number one of the Red Bull wall). Despite the 48-year-old’s subsequent public apology, the FIA ​​punished Horner for violating thearticle 12 of the Sporting Code, concerning the maintenance of the integrity of the FIA ​​and its officials. Over the course of this weekend, the Red Bull team principal attended a meeting in Geneva held by Gary Connelly and Tim Mayer, which was also attended by Michael Masi and Charles Leclerc, as well as other drivers such as Antonio Felix da Costa – from Formula E – Jari-Matti Latvala and Adrien Fourmaux, in turn from the WRC. The last time a Red Bull member was punished directly by the FIA ​​with an obligation to participate in other initiatives was in 2018: in that case, the sentence was imposed on Verstappen, guilty of having pushed Esteban Ocon after a collision in the Brazilian Grand Prix. The new world champion also attended a safety meeting the following winter before the 2015 season.