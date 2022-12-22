Rogozin injured during shelling in Donetsk is being transported to Moscow for surgery

Dmitry Rogozin, former head of the state corporation Roskosmos, head of the group of military advisers and the Tsarskie Wolves scientific and technical center, who had previously come under fire in Donetsk, will be transported to Moscow, his assistant said. According to him, the reason for making this decision was the complexity of the upcoming operation. TASS.

So far, Dmitry Olegovich has not been operated on. Doctors in Donetsk and Rostov-on-Don did not dare to perform the operation, given its complexity Assistant to Dmitry Rogoziin

It is noted that upon arrival in the capital, a council of doctors will discuss the further provision of necessary medical care to him.

Related materials:

Shelling of Donetsk

On the evening of December 21, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired at the Shesh-Besh hotel in Donetsk, where Rogozin was staying at that time. He was wounded in the spine. Rogozin specified that a metal fragment measuring three by four millimeters entered above the right shoulder blade. He was taken to the military clinical hospital in Rostov-on-Don.

Traumatologist-orthopedist, candidate of medical sciences Konstantin Ternovoy said that the injury of the ex-head of Roskosmos does not pose a serious threat to his health. At the same time, he noted that due to a fragment stuck in the spine, some restrictions may appear.

In a spinal injury, the most important thing is that there is no damage to the spinal cord. If the spinal cord is broken, it threatens with partial or complete paralysis of the lower extremities. Konstantin TernovoyCandidate of Medical Sciences

Rogozin added that his comrade, former special forces officer Mikhail Bridasov, was killed during the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, from the composition of his group, three more people are in serious condition.

Related materials:

Loss of vigilance

Yevgeny Lebedev, a member of the State Duma Committee on Defense, reproached Rogozin and DPR Prime Minister Vitaly Khotsenko for losing vigilance, suggesting that the victims of the shelling of a hotel in Donetsk had neglected security rules. He emphasized that they had come under fire not at the decision-making center, but at the hotel, urging them to be wiser.

Rogozin himself expressed confidence that someone had “leaked” data about his location to the Ukrainian military. According to him, in recent months he did not live in the hotel that was attacked, and the enemy never fired at this place.

The ex-head of Roskosmos promised to return to the zone of the special military operation (SVO) after recovery. He declared his readiness to return to the front and “avenge the guys.”