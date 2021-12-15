The head of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, was interrogated in a criminal case of treason, in which his adviser and journalist Ivan Safronov is being held. About it Interfax said lawyer Ivan Pavlov (The Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation recognized him as a foreign agent in Russia).

According to him, Rogozin gave evidence as a witness back in the summer. The defense lawyer refused to disclose the details of the interrogation.

Safronov, after being detained on July 7, 2020, remains in the position of advisor to the general director of the Roscosmos corporation on information policy.

On November 19, it was reported that the person involved in the case refused to make a deal with the investigation. Currently, he and his lawyers are getting acquainted with the case materials.

Safronov is charged with passing on classified information about Russian military-technical cooperation and the defense industry to the NATO intelligence service. According to the investigation, he gave the secret services of the Czech Republic secret information about the military-technical cooperation of Russia in Africa and the activities of the Russian Armed Forces in the Middle East. The journalist does not admit his guilt.