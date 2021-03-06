The head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin thanked the United States for the dumping in the launch services market, because of which the struggle to cut costs began in the Russian rocket and space industry.

Earlier it became known that NASA almost seven times raised the prices for commercial services for the delivery of goods to the ISS and their return. So, the cost of delivery of 1 kg of cargo increased from 3 thousand to 20 thousand dollars, and the return to Earth – from 6 thousand to 40 thousand.

It was noted that such a decision is based, among other things, on the current development of the market and the expectation of new commercial organizations providing such services.

As Rogozin wrote in his Telegram channel, “the policy of financial doping by space privateers from the United States, like any kick, did a good deed.”

According to him, in the rocket and space industry of the Russian Federation, a struggle has begun to reduce costs and optimize the price of launch services provided by Roscosmos.

Earlier it was reported that Roskosmos postponed the launch of the next cargo spacecraft to the ISS, which was to take place on March 29, until the end of June. Thus, the ship will arrive at the space station during the next expedition.