Dmitry Rogozin, General Director of Roscosmos, thanked the United States for the kick in the form of dumping of launch services, as a result of which the Russian rocket and space industry began a struggle to cut costs and optimize prices for launch services. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

“The policy of dumping in the market for launch services by the United States and financial doping by American” space privateers “did a good deed like any kick,” he wrote and added that the partners should be thanked for this.

Thus, Rogozin commented on the increase in the cost of launch services for the delivery of cargo to the ISS and their return to Earth.

“Well, that’s actually all that was required to prove. Especially noteworthy is this phrase “the past pricing policy was aimed at stimulating the market,” said the head of Roscosmos.