Rogozin said that the call sign Sarmat was given to him by his comrades-in-arms during a special operation

The ex-head of the Roskosmos corporation, Dmitry Rogozin, explained why he took the call sign Sarmat for himself in the zone of the special military operation (SVO). Writes about the details RIA News.

As Rogozin himself admitted, his comrades-in-arms came up with such a call sign. “I didn’t choose a call sign, but my comrades — they just call me like that. Therefore, in fact, such a call sign was fixed, ”he said about the origin of his battle name.

The former head of Roskosmos recalled that he led a group that worked on the launch of flight design tests of the Sarmat heavy intercontinental ballistic missile. Prior to that, he took the call sign Kosmos.

Rogozin said earlier that he would be at the forefront until the moment when Russia’s victory becomes irreversible. He led the group of military advisers “Tsar’s Wolves” on 11 November. According to him, he is now providing military-technical support to the troops of Donbass. The former head of Roskosmos specified that the group operates as a volunteer unit.