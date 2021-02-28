The launch of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with the Arktika-M hydrometeorological satellite took place in normal mode, said on Sunday, February 28, the head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin on Twitter.

“Start-up normally. The separation of the head unit and the first on-off of the propulsion system of the upper stage took place at the estimated time, ”he said. Gazeta.ru…

The Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle with the Fregat upper stage and the Arktika-M hydrometeorological satellite was launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome earlier on Sunday.

Arktika-M was created on the basis of the Navigator platform. The platform on which the complex of equipment is installed will allow the satellite to function normally at all stages of the flight for seven years.

The highly elliptical hydrometeorological space system (VGKS) “Arktika-M” should include two satellites, which take turns replacing each other in order to provide round-the-clock monitoring of the Earth and communication, and with the help of satellites it is possible to obtain an overview image of the Earth.

The launch of the second Arktika-M is scheduled for 2023, and the dispatch of three more satellites is scheduled for 2024–2025. After 2025, they are supposed to be replaced by five Arktika-MP satellites.

After placing two Arktika-M satellites into orbit, the Hydrometeorological Center will continuously receive operational information about the state of the atmosphere and surface at the Earth’s poles. This will improve the accuracy of models in the preparation of short-term weather forecasts and will provide scientists with a large amount of new data to study the phenomenon of global climate change.