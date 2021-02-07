Dmitry Rogozin, General Director of the Roscosmos State Corporation, said that during the third test launch of the Angara-A5 heavy-class launch vehicle from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, it is planned to withdraw a satellite model, reports RIA News.

In December last year, the General Director of the Khrunichev Center, Alexei Varochko, announced that the start of Angara is scheduled for the second quarter of 2021.

Roskosmos earlier announced the first manned launches to the Moon on Russian Angara rockets. Meanwhile, Rogozin became the head of a special directorate, which is now working on preparations for the lunar mission.

Let us remind that earlier one light-class “Angara-1.2PP” rocket (in 2014) and two heavy-class “Angara-A5” missiles (in 2014 and 2020) were launched.