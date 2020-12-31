The accuracy of the GLONASS system at the moment is 2.5 m. This was announced by the head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin on Thursday, December 31st.

“Next year we will launch several vehicles into orbit (“ Glonass-K. – Ed.) And start updating the constellation. They will be more accurate. Now we have the permission given by our navigation group – this is more than 2.5 meters accuracy, and so it will be 1.3, “Rogozin said on the air of the Russia-24 TV channel.

He also added that in 2025 it is planned to transfer the entire GLONASS grouping to Russian electronics.

Last week it became known that the new-generation navigation satellite “Glonass-K”, launched into space in October, will replace the previous generation apparatus that failed prematurely in orbit.

The orbital constellation of the Russian global navigation satellite system GLONASS includes 28 spacecraft (25 Glonassov-M and three Glonassa-K), of which 23 are operating for their intended purpose, two are in flight tests, two are undergoing maintenance and one is in reserve.