The ex-head of Roskosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, who was wounded in the Donbass, sent the extracted shell fragment from the Caesar howitzer to the French Ambassador to Russia, Pierre Levy.

Rogozin on January 4 published the text of the cover letter in Telegram channel. He said that he had talked with Levi more than once and traveled with him to the Borodino field and Baikonur. However, according to the ex-head of Roskosmos, the position of Paris on growing a military threat near the Russian border led to a tragic denouement.

“Your country submitted to the dictates of Washington and became a puppet state <...> I am writing about this with pain, because I have always loved French history, I know the language and culture of France,” Rogozin said.

Further, Rogozin said that the fragment that wounded him was fired from a French 155-mm Caesar self-propelled artillery mount.

In addition, Rogozin said that a howitzer rocket killed two of his young friends. “These guys accompanied us on a trip to Baikonur, you shook hands with them. Now they are killed by weapons supplied to Ukraine by your country,” he stressed.

In the end, Rogozin asked Levy to hand over this fragment to French President Emmanuel Macron, mentioning that no one will escape responsibility for the war crimes of NATO countries in the Donbass.

Rogozin was wounded on December 21 when Ukrainian forces opened fire on a building in Donetsk where he was at the time with Vitaliy Khotsenko, chairman of the government of the Donetsk People’s Republic. Five days later, Rogozin was successfully operated on.

The special operation to protect the population of Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.