Calls for the terraforming of planets, sounding, in particular, from the head of SpaceX Elon Musk, are only a cover for the launch of nuclear weapons into space. About this on Saturday, March 27, in his Telegram-channel said the head of “Roskosmos” Dmitry Rogozin.

Terraforming planets is the process of transforming them to create conditions like on Earth. In recent years, Elon Musk has repeatedly called the best and fastest way to terraform Mars by dropping thermonuclear charges in certain regions of the planet.

According to Dmitry Rogozin, anyone who calls for the terraforming of Mars or other planets understands that this is only an excuse necessary to launch nuclear weapons into space. And if this weapon is useful, then, according to Rogozin, only in order to terraform the Earth, “and forever.”

On July 31, 2018, it was reported that planetary scientists at the University of Colorado in Boulder (USA) found that terraforming Mars in the near future is impossible. This is because the rocks and polar caps of the Red Planet contain little carbon dioxide, which is necessary to create a dense and warm atmosphere.