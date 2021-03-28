The head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin published in his Twitter snapshot of the Suez Canal.

“The Suez Canal, imagery by the Resurs-P satellite. The supercontainer ship is still broke, ”he wrote.

On March 23, the giant ship Ever Given ran aground in the southern part of the Suez Canal, blocking it completely. It blocks the way for 321 ships. A few days later, the container ship was moved a little, in the end it was decided to unload it.

Russian Ambassador to Egypt Georgy Borisenko said that Moscow is ready to assist Cairo in freeing the ship stuck in the Suez Canal.