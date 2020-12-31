The new crack that caused the oxygen leak on the International Space Station (ISS) could be due to micrometeorite impact or technical reasons. This was told by the head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin, writes RIA News…

In general, Rogozin called the situation with the crack on the ISS “a fly swollen from an elephant” alarmists, which, according to him, are many in Russia.

Earlier it became known that another hole had formed in the ISS hull. Presumably, it is located in the intermediate chamber of the Zvezda module. Mission Control asked the crew to stack bags and blankets at various locations to narrow down the area where the leak was found. Until the moment when she was found, the astronauts were asked to keep the chamber permanently closed to save air.

Initially, it was sealed with plasticine, but on the morning of October 10, cosmonaut Ivan Wagner reported that the pressure in the leaking module compartment had dropped to 634 millimeters of mercury. When the hatch was closed, this figure was 727 millimeters, that is, the plasticine did not help stop the leak.