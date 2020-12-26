Dmitry Rogozin, General Director of Roscosmos, responding on Twitter to a question from user vilchinskydenis, named Russia’s global goal in space.

“The expansion of mankind in space, as well as the use of the results of space activities to ensure the strategic defense of the country, the growth of the quality of life of the people, the development of breakthrough technologies and fundamental scientific research on the origin of the Earth and the Universe,” said the manager.

Thus Rogozin answered the question in the thread under his fastingdedicated to the preparation for the launch of the Soyuz-2 rocket of the Progress Rocket and Space Center (RCC) from the Kourou cosmodrome in French Guiana.

“This is all great, of course, but what are the goals? Per [американской компанией] Space X is being watched by the whole world because Musk has a clear goal of getting to Mars and making satellite internet. He goes to them, it is interesting to watch it. And what are our global goals in space? ” The user asked.

In his opinion, the goal formulated by Rogozin is not clear, but “sounds beautiful”.

Earlier, the head of the state corporation called the sanctions imposed by the state corporation against the Progress Rocket and Space Center (RSC) in 2020 providing 14 out of 16 Russian launches, mandatory punishment for “the plant and its team for mistakes made by people who have not worked at this plant for a long time.”

In December, the US Department of Commerce published a list of Russian and Chinese organizations that have been sanctioned for cooperation with the military, in particular, the Samara RCC Progress.

The amount of claims by Roscosmos to this enterprise exceeds 4.7 billion rubles.

Currently, the RCC “Progress” is massive reductions, and Roskosmos deduces money from this enterprise.