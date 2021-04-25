Dmitry Rogozin, General Director of Roscosmos, denied the report about negotiations between the state corporation and the American company SpaceX regarding the delivery of Russian cosmonauts to the International Space Station (ISS) using the Crew Dragon spacecraft. He wrote about it on his page in Twitter…

Rogozin published the news that Roscosmos is negotiating the delivery of astronauts to the ISS using the Crew Dragon, commenting on it.

“No, we are not. What for? We have our own ships, ”he wrote.

On April 24, the head of the American company SpaceX Elon Musk called the delivery of Russian cosmonauts to the International Space Station (ISS) on Crew Dragon as a matter of honor.

Earlier, the acting head of NASA Steve Yurchik, in an interview with Spaceflight Now, named the possible dates of flights of Russian cosmonauts on the American spacecraft Crew Dragon and Starliner. According to Yurchik, we are talking about the SpaceX Crew-4 mission, the launch of which will take place no earlier than the first quarter of 2022.

The fact that the Russian cosmonaut Sergei Korsakov in the near future may go to the International Space Station (ISS) on Crew Dragon, reported in March Interfax with reference to the head of the Cosmonaut Training Center Pavel Vlasov.