The head of the state corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin denied reports that in a conversation with the head of NASA, Bill Nelson, he confirmed his readiness to extend the operation of the International Space Station (ISS) until 2030. He announced this in his Telegram-channel.

“This is not true. We did not confirm anything of the kind during the conversation, ”he wrote. According to him, it was about the inadmissibility of sanctions against TsNIIMASH. “First, we need to remove these sanctions, and then make plans for the future,” concluded the head of Roscosmos.

Earlier Rogozin in an interview TASS stated that the ISS can be operated up to a maximum of 2030. According to the head of the state corporation, there are several reasons why the further work of the orbital laboratory loses its meaning. Later, Bill Nelson called the conversation with Dmitry Rogozin productive and expressed hope for further cooperation. He called Russia a vital partner on the ISS.

In April, Rogozin said that the state corporation, after leaving the ISS project, allows NASA to transfer the Russian segment of the orbital laboratory. According to the manager, the Russian segment of the station is 80 percent worn out, and its maintenance “will require approximately the same funds that will be required from 2025 to deploy a separate national Russian orbital station.”