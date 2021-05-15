Dmitry Rogozin, General Director of Roscosmos, on Twitter congratulated China with the first successful soft landing on Mars in the history of this country.

“The successful landing of China’s spacecraft on the surface of Mars is a great success for the PRC’s fundamental space research program,” wrote the manager.

Rogozin recalled that the European-Russian mission ExoMars will be sent to Mars in 2022. “We confirm our intention to strengthen international cooperation for the joint promotion of research into the Universe,” said the head of the state corporation.

Also on the successful landing, China congratulated NASA Deputy Head Thomas Tsurbuchen. “Together with the global scientific community, I look forward to the important contribution that this mission will make to humanity’s understanding of the Red Planet.” wrote head on Twitter.

The Chinese spacecraft Tianwen-1 with the Zhurong rover successfully landed on the surface of the Red Planet on the night of May 15.

Thus, China became the third country, after the USA and the USSR, to successfully complete a soft landing on Mars.