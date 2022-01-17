Former Russian envoy to NATO, head of Roskosmos Dmitry Rogozin compared the North Atlantic Alliance with the fictional monkey people – banderlogs – who fell victim to the Kaa boa constrictor in the book about Mowgli.

“[Генсек НАТО Йенс] Stoltenberg called the reason for the expansion of NATO to the East. He stated that the record advance of NATO forces to the east began in 2014 in order to contain Russia. Well. If so, come closer.” wrote Rogozin on Monday, January 17, in his channel in the Telegram channel with a reference to the famous phrase Kaa.

“Banderlog, can you see clearly? Come one step. Closer!” says the snake in the cartoon.

Rogozin also illustrated his post with an excerpt from the Soviet cartoon “Mowgli”, where the boa constrictor Kaa hypnotizes the banderlogs who kidnapped Mowgli in order to then eat them.

On the same day, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace compared NATO expansion and the blockade of Leningrad. According to him, the North Atlantic Alliance “is of a defensive nature.” He noted that NATO did not pursue a policy of purposeful expansion to the East, but the countries of the region themselves expressed their desire to join the organization for security reasons.

Earlier Monday, Stoltenberg explained NATO’s increased presence in Europe. According to him, the level of activity of the North Atlantic Alliance now exceeds in its power the activity of the organization at the time of the end of the Cold War.

On January 13, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov pointed out that the US and NATO were not ready to meet Russian proposals for security guarantees. According to him, NATO’s position on the issue of non-expansion of the alliance is “impenetrable”, which is alarming.

Negotiations on security guarantees took place earlier. They went through three stages. On January 10, a meeting of the Russian and US delegations took place in Geneva. On January 12, a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council was held in Brussels, and on January 13, consultations ended at the Vienna site of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements between Russia, the United States and NATO on security guarantees. It follows from the documents that the alliance must renounce any military activity on the territory of Ukraine and other states of Eastern Europe, Transcaucasia and Central Asia. Also, Russia and NATO must pledge not to create conditions that can be regarded as a threat by the other side.