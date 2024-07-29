Senator Rogozin called for the release of Wagner mercenaries “from Basmachi captivity” in Mali

Senator from Zaporizhia Oblast Dmitry Rogozin called for the release of Wagner PMC fighters from Tuareg captivity in Mali. He wrote about this in Telegram-channel.

“We must do everything possible to rescue our living guys from captivity at the hands of these Basmachi. The living ones must be returned to their homeland and accepted as heroes,” he emphasized.

Rogozin also called for the bodies of the Wagner mercenaries to be taken away and buried with honor.

On the night of July 28, it became known that a convoy of the Wagner PMC was defeated in Mali. The Wagnerites were ambushed by militants of the Arab movement. Later, information appeared that several fighters of the private military company were captured.